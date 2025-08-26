By Connor Currrier

Starting in September, the Village of Tijeras will have a brand new spot for residents of the community to enjoy.

Manzanita, created by Rock Canyon Cider, will be opening in a brand new spot near Roosevelt Manazo school, described as a “beautiful property” with lots of outdoor space at 488 NM-333, Tijeras, NM 87059.

“Our goal is really to just create a space for people in the community to conduct business and enjoy themselves over a drink,” said Ian Hefkin, the co-owner of Manzanita and Rock Canyon Cider. “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.”

During a Tijeras Village Council meeting on May 19, the council approved a waiver that allowed Rock Canyon Cider to set up shop in the community.

Hefkin said the village leaders considered the economic and community impact this move could potentially have on the community.

“In our generation, there are a lot of people looking to grow the area and bring new things to the village,” Hefkin said.

Rock Canyon Cider offers a unique selection of beverages, house-made ciders, local wines, beers and mixed drinks.

Manzanita will be a brand new multi-use property with other businesses providing services there. It is also designed to be a comfortable community space for local entrepreneurs to conduct business.

Hefkin and his partner and co-owner, Lila Gonzales, are from the community of Tijeras.

“We’re from here, my partner and I were born and raised here. This place has been home to us and we are really excited for this,” said Hefkin.

