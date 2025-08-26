New Mexico’s state parks contributed $266 million to the state’s economy in 2024 while supporting more than 5,000 jobs, according to a new study released Monday by the state Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department.

The economic analysis, conducted by the Arrowhead Center at New Mexico State University in partnership with the State Parks Division, examined the park system’s financial impact from 2019 to 2024.

“The numbers show that every visit to a state park contributes directly to New Mexico’s economy,” EMNRD Secretary Melanie Kenderdine said in a press release.

The 35-park system generated $511 million in revenue for New Mexico businesses, $162 million in labor income and $40 million in state and local taxes in 2024, the study found.

Dr. Kramer Winingham, director of economic analysis at the Arrowhead Center, said the parks’ economic contribution significantly exceeds their operating costs due to visitor spending effects.

“New Mexico State Parks’ economic contribution is significantly higher than their expenditures due to the follow-on effects from visitor spending, which are very large,” Winingham said.

The State Parks Division operates on just 25% funding from the state general fund, relying primarily on federal grants, user fees, dedicated taxes and concession revenue, according to the department.

State Parks Division Director Toby Velasquez called the economic impact “essential to our state’s economic vitality and quality of life.”

The division invested $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over four years to upgrade facilities and operations at 32 parks statewide. Officials plan an additional $56 million in capital improvements during fiscal years 2025 and 2026.

Now in its 92nd year, the New Mexico State Parks system manages over 190,000 acres across 23 counties.

