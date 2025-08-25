The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) announced Monday the state’s first human case of plague for 2025, involving a 43-year-old man from Valencia County.

The man, who has been discharged from the hospital, recently camped in Rio Arriba County, where health officials believe he was exposed to the disease. Plague is endemic among wildlife in the western United States.

“This case reminds us of the severe threat that can be posed by this ancient disease,” said Erin Phipps, state public health veterinarian for NMDOH. “It also emphasizes the need for heightened community awareness and for taking measures to prevent further spread.”

Plague, a bacterial disease primarily affecting rodents, is typically transmitted to humans through the bites of infected fleas. Direct contact with infected animals, including wildlife and pets, can also spread the disease.

Symptoms in humans include sudden onset of fever, chills, headache, and weakness, often accompanied by painful swelling of lymph nodes in the groin, armpit, or neck. Pets may exhibit fever, lethargy, and loss of appetite, with possible swelling of the lymph node under the jaw.

Prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment significantly reduce fatality rates in both people and animals.

To prevent plague, NMDOH recommends the following:

Avoid sick or dead rodents and rabbits, along with their nests and burrows.

Clean up areas around homes where rodents might live, such as woodpiles, brush piles, junk, and abandoned vehicles.

Place hay, wood, and compost piles as far from homes as possible.

Use insect repellent containing DEET on skin and clothing, or permethrin on clothing, when hiking, camping, or working outdoors.

Consult veterinarians about appropriate flea control products for pets, as some products are not safe for all animals or children.

Have sick pets examined by a veterinarian promptly.

Seek medical attention for any unexplained illness with sudden and severe fever.

Do not leave pet food and water accessible to rodents and wildlife.

The last human plague case in New Mexico was reported in Lincoln County in 2024.For additional information, including fact sheets in English and Spanish, visit the NMDOH Plague page.

