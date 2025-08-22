By Connor Currier

As local schools begin their academic year, Edgewood, Moriarty and Estancia Valley’s districts say they have no on-campus gun reports so far.

The school districts have all reported finding zero guns on all of their campuses during last year’s 2024-2025 academic year. The superintendents highlighted the schools’ on-campus gun safety protocols for all three districts.

This comes after Albuquerque Public Schools Superintendent Gabriella Blakey sent a letter to families Friday afternoon, two days after five students were arrested with firearms at or near APS campuses on Wednesday in what Blakey called a “deeply troubling” day.

On Wednesday, four guns were found on students at two different schools, with a fifth student arrested with a weapon near another campus.

Todd Bibiano, the Moriarty-Edgewood School District superintendent, said, ”We continue to emphasize building positive relationships among the staff and students.”

He also mentioned that all of the schools in Moriarty and Edgewood share an anonymous reporting system that alerts district and school staff if any concern is reported. The district also upgraded the security camera systems at the high school and both middle schools.

“Our staff have completed active shooter training with local law enforcement,” said Bibiano.

Bibiano highlighted how enhanced campus supervision strategies by staff members have made the schools safer.

“The district has partnered with both the Moriarty Police Department and Edgewood Police Department to have a full-time School Resource Officer,” said Bibiano.

Furthermore, Moriarty-Edgewood School District’s board policy about weapons on campus grounds says that any employee who observes anyone in possession of a weapon on school premises is required to immediately report the matter to the administration.

“A school administrator who observes or receives a report of a student possessing a weapon on school premises shall immediately take appropriate safety and disciplinary actions in accordance with District policies and shall immediately report a violation of this policy to a peace officer,” according to board policy.

Cindy Sims, the Estancia Municipal Schools superintendent, says the schools also prioritize maintaining positive relationships with their students.

“We have four social workers on staff who support students and staff as needed with individualized care and small group interventions,” Sims said.

Sims also mentioned that the teachers check in with the students daily and try their best to address any mental, physical, emotional and social needs.

“We have high expectations for behavior, and intervene when we observe or are made aware of bully behaviors,” said Sims. “These proactive interventions create a happy, healthy student body and safe school environment.”

The Estancia Municipal School District also has a “no-cell-phone-use” policy for the 2025-2026 academic year. According to the superintendent, these rules have resulted in a positive atmosphere and a decrease in social media problems that tend to escalate.

She says the schools take “all threats seriously” and will proactively investigate any threat on campuses.

“We immediately conduct a threat assessment using a formalized tool, involving parents and sometimes law enforcement if we are afraid there are weapons in the home the student may have access to,” Sims said.

