The Mariposa Community Association will host its annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mariposa Park.

The free community event will feature more than 100 vendors offering arts and crafts, gourmet food, jewelry and yard art. Food trucks will be on site, and live music will provide entertainment throughout the day.

Organizers will conduct $50 raffle drawings every hour during the festival.

The festival aims to bring together residents and visitors for a day of community celebration featuring local artisans, food vendors and entertainment.

For more information about the Harvest Festival, contact the Mariposa Community Association.

About the author

Kevin Hendricks, nm.news Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.