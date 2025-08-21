By Connor Currier

A 2-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in a parking lot Saturday evening, according to the Edgewood Police Department.

The Edgewood police department announced the child’s death Thursday morning. According to the press release, officers responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the AutoZone parking lot. A driver was leaving the parking lot when the vehicle hit an uneven spot, causing a passenger door to open and the child to fall onto the ground, police said.

The child was then struck by the vehicle, according to the release.

The driver left the parking lot and drove the child to a nearby location where they met emergency medical services, police said. The Santa Fe County Fire Department transported the child to UNM Hospital, where the child died from injuries sustained in the incident.

The Edgewood Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the incident.

Chief Aaron Frost said the case remains under active investigation. No charges have been announced.

