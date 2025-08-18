The 2025 New Mexico State Fair will feature the return of its popular Country Store, complete with daily happy hours showcasing local wines and craft beers, officials announced last week.

The expanded Country Store will operate out of the newly upgraded Agriculture Building, offering fairgoers a chance to sample and purchase New Mexico-made products while learning about the state’s agricultural heritage.

Daily “Reds, Whites and Brews” happy hours will run from 3 to 8 p.m. in the Agriculture Building courtyard throughout the fair. The events will feature wines from the New Mexico Wine and Grape Growers Association and craft beers from the New Mexico Brewers Guild. Visitors can also find a wine bar inside the Country Store offering samples of award-winning local wines.

“The Country Store and courtyard offer a one-of-a-kind space to celebrate local flavors and ag education,” New Mexico Secretary of Agriculture Jeff Witte said in a press release. “Come sip, shop and explore what makes New Mexico agriculture so special.”

Developed in partnership with What’s In Store, the Country Store will sell local goods, root beer floats and fair merchandise, including T-shirts and hats. Store hours will be Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Agriculture Building’s south wing will also feature interactive exhibits, including gameshow-style agricultural trivia and a life-size milk carton photo booth designed to educate visitors about New Mexico’s farming industry.

For more information about the fair and Country Store, visit the New Mexico State Fair webpage or contact the New Mexico Department of Agriculture’s Marketing and Development Division at 575-646-4929.

