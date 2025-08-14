New Mexico health officials reported three additional measles cases in Santa Fe County on Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 100 cases since the outbreak began earlier this year.

All three new cases involve unvaccinated residents, according to the New Mexico Department of Health, continuing a pattern that has characterized the ongoing outbreak across the state.

“We remain grateful New Mexicans continue to get their measles vaccination in an effort to slow the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Miranda Durham, the state health department’s Chief Medical Officer. “Without that, measles outbreaks are more likely to last longer and grow over time.”

The milestone comes as health officials report significant vaccination efforts statewide. Between Feb. 1 and Aug. 13, nearly 49,000 New Mexicans — 48,620 residents — received the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, which health officials describe as the best defense against the highly contagious virus.

Measles spreads through respiratory droplets and is so contagious that the virus can remain airborne in enclosed spaces for up to two hours after an infected person leaves. People with measles can infect others from four days before symptoms appear until four days after the characteristic rash develops.

The disease typically begins with cold-like symptoms, including cough, runny nose, and red eyes, followed by fever and a distinctive rash that starts on the head and spreads downward across the body. Potential complications include ear infections and pneumonia.

Health officials are urging residents experiencing fever and rash to contact their healthcare provider or emergency department before visiting to allow medical staff to prepare for their arrival. The state also operates a helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773), staffed by bilingual nurses who can guide measles and vaccination questions.

The MMR vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing measles cases. A single dose provides 93% protection against the virus, while two doses increase effectiveness to 97% and provide lifetime immunity.

Residents seeking additional information about measles and vaccination can visit the state health department’s dedicated website at measles.doh.nm.gov.

The outbreak represents one of the largest measles surges in recent years as public health officials nationwide grapple with declining vaccination rates in some communities.

