Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an illegal street race near the Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 3. When one racer tried to make a hasty getaway, BCSO used a law enforcement helicopter to track him offender more than 12 minutes through local streets in southeast Albuquerque until he hit a dead end in the San Jose neighborhood.

Deputies on patrol quickly surrounded him and made the arrest but his reaction was not what they expected from a macho muscle car driver who just spent almost 15 minutes driving dangerously to evade arrest.

Handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, the 22-year old driver breaks down in tears and begs deputies for the chance to call him mom.

He was arrested for reckless driving, resisting, and aggravated fleeing from a law enforcement officer, according to BCSO. Deputies say a firearm was also found in the vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Department shared this statement about the incident: “Street racing is plaguing our city and endangering the lives of innocent people. These operations are part of BCSO’s continued commitment to safeguard the citizens of Bernalillo County… We are sharing this video to highlight just how dangerous this behavior is and to remind our community that this will not be tolerated. BCSO will continue to use every resource available to identify, track, and stop these offenders.”

“Adults in our custody are also not allowed to call their moms until they get to jail,” BCSO added.

About the author