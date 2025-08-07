New Mexico residents are bracing for a dangerous heat wave this weekend, with temperatures expected to soar as high as 107°F across northern and southern regions of the state through Sunday.

The extreme weather conditions have prompted health officials to issue urgent safety warnings, particularly for vulnerable populations who face the greatest risk of heat-related illness.

“Since April 1, there have been over 500 emergency department visits related to heat illness around the state,” said Chelsea Eastman Langer, bureau chief of the New Mexico Department of Health’s Environmental Health Epidemiology. “Vulnerable populations, including children, adults over 65 years of age, outdoor workers and those with chronic health conditions, are at greatest risk.”

The alarming statistics highlight the severity of this summer’s heat impact on New Mexicans, with many areas expected to exceed 100°F over the weekend. Health officials are urging residents to take immediate precautions to protect themselves and their families.

Warning signs of heat-related illness include cold, pale and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness, weakness or dizziness; headache; and fainting. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

To stay safe during the extreme heat, the New Mexico Department of Health recommends staying indoors or in shaded areas when possible, keeping window shades drawn during the day and drinking plenty of water while avoiding alcohol. Residents should wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing and schedule any outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day.

Officials also stress the critical importance of never leaving children or pets in vehicles, even for short periods. Those without air conditioning are encouraged to seek relief in public spaces such as libraries or with friends and family who have cooling systems.

For more information on heat-related illness prevention, residents can visit NMTracking or call the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for assistance.

