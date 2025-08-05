The state of New Mexico is suing the U.S. Air Force over decades of toxic “forever chemicals” contamination at Cannon and Holloman Air Force Bases and for failing to take adequate responsibility for the cleanup.

The lawsuit, filed in June by the New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) and the state Attorney General’s Office, marks a major escalation in the long-running dispute over per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) found in firefighting foams used at both bases. The chemicals have reportedly seeped into the aquifer, contaminating drinking wells, farmland and livestock.

“Essentially, what we are trying to accomplish is to hold the Air Force base to the same standards for cleanup that any other facility would be required to meet,” says Bill Grantham, director of the NMED’s Environmental Protection Bureau.

A recently passed state law classifies discarded PFAS-laden foam as hazardous waste. New Mexico is asking the court to compel the Air Force to clean up contaminated areas, provide safe drinking water to affected residents and compensate landowners as state law dictates.

Meanwhile, the state is also currently suing 21 manufacturers of the same firefighting foam for allegedly continuing to sell the substance while being fully aware of the many health dangers associated with it.

