New Mexico families can get their children caught up on required school vaccinations at no cost through dozens of Got Shots clinics operating statewide this August, the New Mexico Department of Health announced Tuesday.

The timing coincides with National Immunization Awareness Month and comes as New Mexico continues responding to an ongoing measles outbreak that began in February. More than 46,600 residents have received measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations since the outbreak started.

“Disease prevention begins with vaccinations, so protect yourselves and your loved ones by staying up to date with your shots,” said Andrea Romero, manager of NMDOH’s immunization program.

The Got Shots program, running annually since 2007, provides free immunizations for children 18 and under regardless of whether they have insurance or are established patients at participating clinics. Some providers offer evening and weekend hours to accommodate working parents’ schedules.

Central New Mexico clinic locations

Bernalillo County offers 11 vaccination sites across Albuquerque:

Clinica La Esperanza : 4201 Central Ave NW, Suite K3 (Atrisco Plaza, next to Brookline College), 505-508-1739

: 4201 Central Ave NW, Suite K3 (Atrisco Plaza, next to Brookline College), 505-508-1739 NM Department of Health-NE Heights Public Health Office : 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE (at Berna Facio Development Center), 505-332-4850

: 3315 Louisiana Blvd NE (at Berna Facio Development Center), 505-332-4850 First Choice Community Health South Broadway : 1401 William St. SE, 505-768-5450

: 1401 William St. SE, 505-768-5450 First Choice Community Health South Valley : 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW (Building A, next to Ernie Pyle Middle School), 505-873-7400

: 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW (Building A, next to Ernie Pyle Middle School), 505-873-7400 First Nations Community Healthcare-Central Clinic : 7317 Central Ave. NE, 505-262-2481

: 7317 Central Ave. NE, 505-262-2481 First Nations Community Healthcare-Zuni : 5608 Zuni Rd SE (just east of San Mateo Blvd.), 505-262-2481

: 5608 Zuni Rd SE (just east of San Mateo Blvd.), 505-262-2481 Northwest Valley Public Health Office : 7704 2nd St. NW (between Osuna and Paseo del Norte, next to Rudolfo Anaya Public Library), 505-222-6500

: 7704 2nd St. NW (between Osuna and Paseo del Norte, next to Rudolfo Anaya Public Library), 505-222-6500 Southeast Heights Public Health Office : 7525 Zuni Road SE, 505-841-8928

: 7525 Zuni Road SE, 505-841-8928 Southwest Valley Public Health Office : 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW (First Choice Building A), 505-873-7477

: 2001 N. Centro Familiar SW (First Choice Building A), 505-873-7477 UNMH Family Practice Clinic : 2400 Tucker NE, 505-975-6742

: 2400 Tucker NE, 505-975-6742 UNMH SW Mesa Center for Family and Community Health: 301 Unser Blvd. NW, 505-925-4126

Sandoval County has three participating locations:

Kewa Pueblo Health Corporation : 85 West Highway 22, Santo Domingo Pueblo (less than a mile from I-25), 505-465-3060

: 85 West Highway 22, Santo Domingo Pueblo (less than a mile from I-25), 505-465-3060 El Pueblo Health Services : 121 Calle del Presidente, Bernalillo, 505-867-2324

: 121 Calle del Presidente, Bernalillo, 505-867-2324 Sandoval County Health Commons: 1500 Idalia Road NE, Building B, Bernalillo (walk-ins welcome, appointments appreciated), 505-867-2291 ext. 1707

Santa Fe County features 10 clinic options:

Arroyo Chamiso Pediatrics : 465 St. Michaels Dr, Suite 200 (Medical Professional Building, in front of Christus St. Vincent Hospital), 505-913-4901

: 465 St. Michaels Dr, Suite 200 (Medical Professional Building, in front of Christus St. Vincent Hospital), 505-913-4901 Christus St. Vincent, Entrada Contenta Pediatrics : 5501 Herrera Dr. (across from Walmart), 505-913-4101

: 5501 Herrera Dr. (across from Walmart), 505-913-4101 First Choice Edgewood : 7 Municipal Way, Edgewood, 505-281-3406

: 7 Municipal Way, Edgewood, 505-281-3406 Family Medicine Partners of Santa Fe : 1414 Luisa St., 505-930-5040

: 1414 Luisa St., 505-930-5040 Villa Therese Clinic : 1779 Hopewell St. (walk-ins available during clinic dates, regular hours Tuesday-Thursday by appointment), 505-983-8561

: 1779 Hopewell St. (walk-ins available during clinic dates, regular hours Tuesday-Thursday by appointment), 505-983-8561 La Familia Medical Center Southside : 2145 Caja Del Oro Grant Road (hosting 2025 Fiesta and Wellness Day Back to School Fair), 505-424-5684

: 2145 Caja Del Oro Grant Road (hosting 2025 Fiesta and Wellness Day Back to School Fair), 505-424-5684 Las Clinicas del Norte- Pojoaque High School : 1574 State Road 502 West, 505-455-4026

: 1574 State Road 502 West, 505-455-4026 Las Clinicas del Norte- Pojoaque Middle School : 1797 B SR 502, 505-303-0400 option 2

: 1797 B SR 502, 505-303-0400 option 2 Santa Fe Public Health Office : 605 Letrado St. (by Salvador Perez Park), 505-476-2608

: 605 Letrado St. (by Salvador Perez Park), 505-476-2608 Santa Fe Public Schools Student Wellness Office: 1300 Camino Sierra Vista (BF Young Professional Building Annex), 505-204-1975

Statewide Access and Additional Resources

The New Mexico Department of Health provides year-round immunizations at no cost through public health offices in every county for uninsured children.

Parents should bring their child’s vaccination record and insurance card (including Medicaid) if available. Many sites also provide Medicaid eligibility services during the events.

The Got Shots campaign involves partnerships between the New Mexico Department of Health, New Mexico Immunization Coalition, New Mexico Primary Care Association, and managed care partners Presbyterian Healthcare Services and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico.

To find additional Got Shots locations statewide, families can visit the Got Shots website or check vaccination record information at vaxview.doh.nm.gov or by calling 1-833-882-6454 during business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

Current school immunization requirements are available on the NMDOH website.

