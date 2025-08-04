New Mexicans who visited Meow Wolf Santa Fe or stayed at a Hampton Inn during late July should check their vaccination status and monitor for symptoms after a child from another state visited while infectious with measles.

The exposure alert comes as the United States faces the highest number of measles cases in 33 years, with New Mexico among three states experiencing the largest outbreak since the disease was eliminated in 2000.

If You Were Exposed: Check vaccination status and report any measles symptoms in the next 21 days to your healthcare provider if you visited:

Meow Wolf Santa Fe , 1352 Rufina Circle, on Saturday, July 26, from 10:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m.

, 1352 Rufina Circle, on Saturday, July 26, from 10:45 a.m. – 3:45 p.m. Hampton Inn, 3430 Cerrillos Road, from 10:00 p.m. Friday, July 25 to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 26

The latest exposure involves one of New Mexico’s most popular tourist attractions. Meow Wolf draws over 500,000 visitors annually.

Since the case involves an out-of-state resident, it does not add to New Mexico’s measles case count, which remains at 96. However, New Mexico is part of a major multi-state outbreak that accounts for 82% of all U.S. measles cases this year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Summer travel can increase the risk of catching measles,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, a medical epidemiologist with the New Mexico Department of Health, in a press release. “We urge New Mexicans to be sure they are up to date with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination before traveling.”

The warning comes amid a national vaccination crisis. According to the CDC, kindergarten MMR vaccination rates have dropped from 95.2% in 2019-20 to 92.7% in 2023-24, falling below the 95% threshold experts say is needed to prevent outbreaks. Nationwide, 96% of this year’s 1,333 measles cases have been in unvaccinated people or those with unknown vaccination status.

New Mexico has responded aggressively to the outbreak. Between Feb. 1 and July 31, 46,145 New Mexicans have received MMR vaccination, according to the health department.

The current outbreak represents the most serious measles threat in decades. Three people have died from measles this year – the first U.S. measles deaths since 2015 – including one New Mexico resident.

Measles symptoms develop between seven to 21 days after exposure and include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a red spotted rash that usually starts on the head or face and spreads down the body. People can pass measles to someone else anywhere between four days before to four days after the rash first appears.

Complications can include ear infections and pneumonia. About 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized, according to the CDC.

If you develop symptoms of measles, stay home to prevent further spread and contact your healthcare provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for further guidance. The helpline can also help you find vaccination locations.

For more information about measles, visit http://measles.doh.nm.gov/.

About the author