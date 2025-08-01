New Mexico has achieved a significant public health milestone, reporting its first decrease in syphilis rates in six years, according to data released by the state Department of Health this week.

The state saw a dramatic 31% drop in primary and secondary syphilis cases — the most contagious stages of the sexually transmitted infection — falling from 36.5 cases per 100,000 residents in 2023 to 25.3 per 100,000 in 2024. The decline marks a reversal of an alarming upward trend that had persisted since 2018.

Perhaps more importantly, cases of congenital syphilis, where pregnant mothers transmit the infection to their babies, decreased by nearly 20% over the same period. The condition can cause serious birth defects and infant death but is entirely preventable with proper screening and treatment.

“We are seeing the results of years of dedicated work by our team and partners across the state,” said Janine Waters, the state’s sexually transmitted disease program manager. “Congenital syphilis is entirely preventable, so our continued focus on testing and treatment is saving babies’ lives and protecting families.”

The New Mexico Department of Health attributes the success to a multi-pronged approach that included ramped-up community outreach efforts, expanded testing and treatment access, promotion of post-exposure prevention medication known as doxy-PEP, and strengthened partnerships with community organizations, medical providers, and tribal nations.

The decline comes as other states continue to grapple with rising syphilis rates. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, syphilis cases nationwide have been climbing for over two decades, with particularly concerning increases in congenital cases.

Central to New Mexico’s strategy has been an aggressive approach to preventing mother-to-child transmission. State health officials now recommend that healthcare providers screen all pregnant women for syphilis three times during pregnancy: at the first prenatal visit, during the third trimester, and at delivery.

The department has also expanded access to free services statewide, including STD testing and treatment, counseling and education, condoms, doxy-PEP medication, and HIV prevention drugs. These services are available at public health offices throughout the state.

Community members seeking information about sexually transmitted diseases or needing help connecting to care can call the state helpline at 1-833-SW-NURSE (1-833-796-8773). Healthcare providers can access the same line for questions about reporting requirements and clinical guidance.

Testing and treatment locations are available online at www.nmstdtest.org, while detailed data can be found at nmhealth.org.

The success in New Mexico demonstrates that sustained public health interventions can effectively combat sexually transmitted infections, even after years of rising case numbers. Health officials say they plan to continue and expand the strategies that led to this breakthrough.

About the author

Kevin Hendricks, nm.news Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.