By Connor Currier

Families across the East Mountains are preparing for a new school year that brings significant benefits, including universal free meals for all students and expanded educational options across multiple school districts serving the region.

From Tijeras and Cedar Crest to Moriarty, Edgewood and the Estancia Valley communities of Estancia, Tajique, Torreon and Willard, parents are gathering school supplies and navigating registration requirements ahead of start dates beginning as early as Aug. 4.

School will resume across the East Mountains with staggered start dates: Moriarty-Edgewood School District begins earliest with Jumpstart Day on Aug. 4 for students in grades 1-5 and incoming 6th and 9th graders, followed by Albuquerque Public Schools starting Aug. 7 for grades 1-12 and Aug. 11 for pre-K and kindergarten students at A. Montoya Elementary and Roosevelt Middle School in Tijeras and East Mountain High School in Sandia Park, while Estancia Municipal School District students started the school year on July 31.

Universal Free Meals Benefit All Students

A major change for the 2025-26 school year affects families across all East Mountains school districts: universal free meals for all K-12 students through USDA-supported programs.

This follows New Mexico’s 2023 legislation establishing universal free school meals, making New Mexico one of only five states that have established universal free meals in law. The Healthy Hunger-Free Students Bill of Rights Act ensures all K-12 students have access to free breakfast and lunch, eliminating the need for meal applications or income verification.

Complete School Directory by Community

Moriarty-Edgewood School District

Serving: Moriarty, Edgewood, Cedar Grove, Golden, San Pedro, Stanley, portions of Barton and Sedillo Total Students: 2,331 students across 7 schools District Contact: (505) 832-4471 | PO Box 2000, Moriarty, NM 87035 | www.mesd.us

Schools:

MESD Early Childhood Center – Preschool

– Preschool Moriarty Elementary School – Grades K-5

– Grades K-5 Route 66 Elementary School – Grades K-5

– Grades K-5 South Mountain Elementary School – Grades K-5

– Grades K-5 Moriarty Middle School – Grades 6-8

– Grades 6-8 Edgewood Middle School – Grades 6-8

– Grades 6-8 Moriarty High School – Grades 9-12

Key Dates:

Route 66 Elementary will host an open house and Meet Your Teacher event on Aug. 1 from 8-10 a.m.

The Early Childhood Center is hosting a Popsicle Pop-in event Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m.

Moriarty Middle School students can meet their teachers on Aug. 11 from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Registration: New and returning students must register online, with new students being required to upload shot records, a birth certificate and proof of residency

Albuquerque Public Schools (East Mountains Area)

Serving: Tijeras, Cedar Crest, portions of Sandia Park District Contact: (505) 872-6000 | www.aps.edu

Schools:

A. Montoya Elementary School – PreK-5

– PreK-5 Roosevelt Middle School – Grades 6-8

– Grades 6-8 East Mountain High School – Grades 9-12, charter school

– Grades 9-12, charter school Manzano High School – Grades 9-12

Estancia Municipal School District

Serving: Estancia, Tajique, Torreon, Willard, portions of McIntosh, unincorporated areas of Chilili and Lucy Total Students: 539 students across 4 schools District Contact: (505) 384-2001 | www.emsdbears.us

Schools:

Van Stone Elementary School – Preschool and kindergarten

– Preschool and kindergarten Lower Elementary School – Grades 1-3

– Grades 1-3 Upper Elementary School – Grades 4-6

– Grades 4-6 Estancia Middle School – Grades 7-8

– Grades 7-8 Estancia High School – Grades 9-12

– Grades 9-12 Estancia Valley Learning Center – Special needs/”life skills” students

Charter School Options

East Mountain High School (APS Charter). Founded in 1999, East Mountain High School was one of the first five charter schools to be opened in New Mexico. The college-preparatory public charter school in Sandia Park serves students in grades 9-12.

Admission: State law mandates all charters hold a lottery to determine which students will attend the school; in true New Mexican fashion, EMHS uses a chile roaster to pick names

Estancia Valley Classical Academy. A K-12 free public, classical charter school serving the Estancia Valley, Moriarty, Edgewood, Stanley, Tijeras, Sandia Park, Cedar Crest and Albuquerque East Mountain areas. The school offers a rigorous, classical, liberal arts curriculum from Kindergarten through high school.

Private School Options

Holy Child Catholic School Location: Tijeras | Grades: PreK-8 | 105 students | Contact: (505) 281-3077

East Mountain Christian Academy Location: 11820 Hwy 337 S, Tijeras | Grades: PK-12 | 48 students | Contact: (505) 286-1482

Prince of Peace Lutheran School Location: 12121 State Highway 14 N, Cedar Crest | Grades: PK-8 | 54 students | Contact: (505) 281-6833

Villa Santa Maria School Location: 19 Cirguela Rd, Cedar Crest | Grades: 3-11 | 21 students | Contact: (505) 281-3609

Health and Registration Requirements

Immunization Requirements: New Mexico requires children entering day care and school to have certain immunizations completed. The New Mexico Department of Health provides detailed requirements by grade level.

Exemptions: New Mexico allows only medical or religious exemptions. Medical exemptions require a signed statement from a licensed physician, while religious exemptions require either a letter from a church officer or completion of a Certificate of Exemption Form through the Department of Health.

Registration Documents Needed:

Birth certificate

Proof of residency

Current immunization records

Previous school records (for transfer students)

Transportation Information

Bus routes and transportation information vary by district. Parents should contact their specific school district’s transportation department for route information and any changes for the new school year.

Early Childhood Programs

MESD Early Childhood Center: Located at 2422 Highway 333 in Moriarty, the center meets the standards outlined in FOCUS: Essential Elements of Quality and proudly holds Five Star Program recognition.

Supply Lists and Resources

Individual schools will provide specific supply lists during registration or at meet-the-teacher events. Families are encouraged to attend these events to receive the most up-to-date information for their students’ specific grade levels and schools.

Community Support: Many local businesses and nonprofits stepped up this summer to help ensure every student is equipped for success. In Edgewood, a school supply drive organized by local volunteers made a big impact, distributing filled backpacks to students of all ages.

For families needing assistance with school supplies or other back-to-school expenses, local community organizations often provide support. Contact your school’s main office for information about available resources.

