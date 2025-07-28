University of New Mexico Health will host a free back-to-school vaccination clinic Tuesday at its Southwest Mesa Center for Family and Community Health, providing all state-required vaccines at no cost regardless of insurance status.

The clinic comes as health officials urge New Mexico families to ensure children are vaccinated before school starts. The state is experiencing its worst measles outbreak in decades, with health officials reporting 63 confirmed cases linked to a broader Southwest outbreak that has infected more than 1,300 people nationally.

“First and foremost, it is important to protect the children from these communicable diseases,” said Alexander Hang, RN, unit director at UNM Southwest Mesa Center for Family and Community Health, in a UNM Health announcement. “We want to make sure that they have all the appropriate vaccines that they need to go back to school.”

New Mexico requires students to receive vaccines for measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, hepatitis B, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis A before school enrollment. Albuquerque Public Schools requires evidence of compliance with state vaccination requirements for student enrollment.

The clinic will provide all required vaccines plus COVID-19 boosters. Hang said the center offers “a wide variety of immunizations, and we do have combo vaccines as well. We give hepatitis A and B vaccines, varicella to protect against chicken pox and polio vaccines.”

Families should bring insurance information if available and any previous vaccination records. If parents are unsure what vaccines their child needs, they can check the New Mexico Vaccination View system or clinic providers can help look up immunization records.

The timing is critical as New Mexico battles its most serious measles outbreak since the disease was declared eliminated nationally in 2000. The New Mexico Department of Health reports that tens of thousands of residents have received MMR vaccinations since the outbreak began in February, representing a significant increase compared to 2024.

Measles requires a 95% vaccination rate in communities to prevent outbreaks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly contagious disease has led to hospitalizations and three deaths in the Southwest outbreak, including one in New Mexico.

“It’s a great event, being able to connect with kids and parents from the community, letting them know we are here to help,” Hang said in the UNM announcement. The clinic also provides information about primary care services available at the Southwest Mesa center.

The Southwest Mesa location serves families throughout west Albuquerque and provides a convenient option for parents preparing for the upcoming school year. UNM Health has offered similar back-to-school vaccination clinics for several years as part of its community outreach efforts.

What parents need to know:

• When: Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Where: 301 Unser Blvd. NW, Albuquerque

• Cost: Free, no insurance required

• Ages: 0-18 years old

• Bonus: Free backpacks and school supplies

• No appointment needed

