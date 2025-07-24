By Connor Currier

In a move aimed at strengthening the town’s infrastructure planning, Edgewood’s July 22 meeting centered on the proposed formation of two technical advisory committees: one focused on solid waste, and the other on water and wastewater systems. But a key suggestion from the town manager may reshape that plan entirely by combining the two groups into a single, collaborative force.

The two proposed bodies, the Solid Waste Technical Advisory Committee and the Water Utility Technical Advisory Committee, were initially introduced as separate entities. One would focus on waste management infrastructure, while the other would tackle mounting challenges with the town’s water system. However, officials quickly recognized the potential benefits of merging the committees to address infrastructure needs more holistically.

“We’re not looking to be a wholesaler just to hold water,” said Nina McCracken, the Town Manager, speaking during the meeting. “We’re working with our local utility companies so that they are aligned with us. Their studies are being incorporated into our 40-year water study, that’s something only a municipality can do, unlike private or regional entities.”

The proposal to combine the two committees stems from a desire to address infrastructure in a coordinated way. By integrating the solid waste and water/wastewater committees, the town hopes to tackle overlapping issues like utility management, water rights and long-term resource conservation with a shared pool of technical experts.

The town’s approach reflects growing urgency over local water shortages and aging infrastructure. A public commenter, Jean Demarte, put the situation into stark terms: “Water is life. We can survive without hotels or cars, but we can’t survive without water. Recently, there’s no water in Melody Ranch, and now the city of Moriarty is limiting access to its filling stations.”

The committees will not be composed of elected officials, but rather by experts carefully selected by the town staff. The town manager emphasized that these will be “staff-driven committees,” with appointments to include water attorneys, engineers, hydrologists, local experts and representatives from organizations like The New Mexico Environmental Department. Commissioners will remain informed through regular updates and debriefings, ensuring that policy decisions are grounded in expert analysis.

If successful, the advisory committee model could become a new cornerstone of Edgewood’s infrastructure planning, helping the town proactively navigate challenges like drought, population growth and aging systems with specialized guidance and community input.

The commissioners are expected to vote on the formation of the committees in a future meeting. In the meantime, town staff are already beginning outreach to potential members. As Edgewood looks to the future, the message from both officials and residents is clear: infrastructure isn’t just about roads and pipes, it’s about securing the town’s long-term survival.

