President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Lincoln County on Wednesday, unlocking federal funding to help residents recover from severe storms and flooding that killed three people and damaged up to 200 homes earlier this month.

The declaration makes financial assistance available to individuals, households, and businesses in Lincoln County affected by flooding that began on June 23 and continued through devastating flash floods on July 8, which swept through Ruidoso and surrounding areas.

“This federal declaration delivers the action we sought for a community that has shown incredible resilience through repeated disasters,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “The people of Lincoln County deserve every resource we can provide, and we will continue working until every family and business in New Mexico has fully recovered.”

The July 8 flooding proved particularly destructive when the Rio Ruidoso reached a record-breaking 20.24 feet — five feet higher than the previous high-water mark. Three people, including a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy, were killed when they were swept downstream during the unprecedented flash flooding.

Federal funding covers several types of assistance for Lincoln County residents:

Individual assistance: Grants for temporary housing and home repairs, plus low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses

Grants for temporary housing and home repairs, plus low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses Public assistance: 75% federal reimbursement for emergency work and repair or replacement of damaged public facilities

75% federal reimbursement for emergency work and repair or replacement of damaged public facilities Other programs: Additional support to help individuals and business owners recover

Lincoln County residents who sustained losses should first file claims with their insurance providers, then apply for federal assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 1-800-621-3362, or through the FEMA App.

The Lincoln County declaration represents the third major federal disaster response for New Mexico in 2025, following emergency declarations for the Cotton Fire and previous severe storms and flooding. From 1980 to 2024, New Mexico experienced 38 confirmed billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, with the annual average rising from 0.8 events to 2.2 events in recent years.

New Mexico ranks among the most disaster-prone states in the nation. The Federal Emergency Management Agency calculates that New Mexico can withstand about $4 million in damage from natural disasters before federal assistance becomes necessary.

New Mexico’s congressional delegation welcomed Trump’s approval while maintaining pressure for expanded assistance.

“This Major Disaster Declaration for Lincoln County will unlock funding needed for disaster response, and we will continue to push President Trump to grant the State’s Major Disaster Declaration request for Chaves, Otero, and Valencia Counties,” the delegation said in a joint statement Wednesday.

The delegation — Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, and Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez — noted that an emergency declaration approved July 10 for four counties provided initial search and rescue funding, but the major disaster declaration offers more comprehensive assistance.

The delegation also pressed federal officials on July 15 to release $7.7 million in reimbursement funds from last year’s South Fork and Salt fires recovery that has been stalled in federal review. Those funds could be redirected to help Lincoln County’s current flood response, they said.

“The loss of life and devastation in Ruidoso as a result of this catastrophic flooding is horrific and heartbreaking,” the delegation said. “After seeing the destruction firsthand and hearing from families who have lost everything, our thoughts remain with those mourning loved ones and the hundreds of New Mexicans forced to flee their homes.”

Lincoln County has been particularly vulnerable to repeated natural disasters. The rural county includes Ruidoso, the state’s popular mountain resort community, and Carrizozo, the county seat.

The July flooding occurred after heavy monsoonal rains fell on burn scar areas from last year’s devastating South Fork and Salt fires, creating conditions that made the soil unable to absorb water and increasing flood risks.

A state Disaster Recovery Center operates from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the ENMU-Ruidoso Annex, 709 Mecham Dr., Ruidoso. State disaster case managers are available along with representatives from state agencies who can help with FEMA assistance applications, document replacement and insurance questions.

Residents may also call the State Disaster Helpline at 1-833-663-4736 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. or visit the New Mexico Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s website for additional information.

For those using relay services such as video relay service or captioned telephone service, provide FEMA with the number for that service when applying for assistance.

About the author