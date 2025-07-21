President Donald Trump has a plan to “make Indians great again,” starting with requiring sports teams that abandoned racist Native American names to return to those roots.

Trump posted on social media this past weekend that he would like to condition plans for the Washington Commanders NFL team to build a new stadium in the nation’s capital on the team changing its name back to the Washington Redskins, then doubled-down on that suggestion on Sunday saying the Cleveland Guardians, formerly the Cleveland Indians with “Chief Wahoo” as their mascot, should return to their old moniker. Both teams, and dozens of others, recently abandoned their former names with racist Native American connotations under public pressure.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is eliminating nearly $1 billion in Tribal programs from the federal budget, including job training programs that help between 40,000 to 50,000 Native Americans annually access job training programs, according to Tribal Business News.

About the author