The New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) recently cited an Albuquerque-based concrete masonry manufacturer for multiple serious workplace safety violations that exposed employees to potential injury or worse.

According to state records, Utility Block Company Inc. was fined a total of $41,384 for the violations by NMED’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau (OHSB). In December 2024, compliance officers observed dangerous conditions at the company’s Albuquerque facility.

Among the most serious findings was the lack of proper machine guarding. At least one worker was reportedly exposed to the risk of crushing injuries while operating a block machine with no guard, and another was exposed to laceration hazards from a miter saw that had a disabled guard.

The company was also cited for failing to follow lockout/tagout procedures, which are put in place to make sure that machines are fully shut off and can’t be started again while someone is performing maintenance on them. In another instance, compressed air used for cleaning was found to be operating above safe pressure levels and through a damaged hose, posing rupture and impact risks to employees.

All four violations were classified as “serious” by state inspectors, meaning there is a substantial probability of death or serious physical harm if not corrected.

The company was unreachable for comment.

About the author