New Mexico’s $43 billion agricultural industry could see changes to key regulations governing egg inspection fees, seed standards and pesticide rules when the state Department of Agriculture holds public hearings this month in Las Cruces and Albuquerque.

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture will accept public input on proposed amendments to three administrative rules during hearings July 29 at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and July 31 at CNM Workforce Training Center in Albuquerque.

The hearings will address proposed changes to Egg Inspection Fees (21.34.7 NMAC), Seed Standards and Classifications (21.18.4 NMAC), and Pesticides Rule (21.17.50 NMAC) – regulations that directly impact the state’s 20,976 farms across 39 million acres.

The regulatory changes could affect major segments of New Mexico’s agricultural economy, particularly producers in commodities that generate significant revenue for the state.

Milk production, valued at $1.7 billion annually, represents the state’s top agricultural commodity, while cattle and calves generate $1.15 billion in value. The state also ranks among the nation’s leaders in production of pecans, chile peppers and onions, with onions alone valued at $152.8 million.

The egg inspection fee rule currently governs standards and fees for shell egg inspection under the state’s dairy and egg producer regulations. Proposed changes to these fees could affect costs for egg producers statewide.

Seed standards and classifications rules establish “truth-in-labeling” requirements for agricultural and vegetable seeds sold in New Mexico. Current regulations set prohibited and restricted noxious weed seeds, germination standards for vegetable seeds, and testing guidelines that affect farmers purchasing seeds for planting.

The pesticides rule governs licensing requirements, storage standards, and application procedures for pesticides used throughout the state. Current regulations require annual registration fees of $100 for pesticides and $75 for commercial applicator licenses.

The July 29 Las Cruces hearing will be held at Gerald Thomas Hall Auditorium (Room 194) at NMSU, located at 940 College Drive. The July 31 Albuquerque hearing takes place at the CNM Workforce Training Center at 5600 Eagle Rock Ave. NE.

Each hearing will address all three rule amendments:

Egg Inspection Fees at 9 a.m.

Seed Standards and Classifications at 10 a.m.

Pesticides Rule at 11 a.m.

The Las Cruces hearings will offer virtual participation via Zoom at https://nmsu.zoom.us/j/83992662632 or by phone at 1-669-900-6833 or 1-719-359-4580, using Meeting ID 777 178 7960 and Passcode 328151. The Albuquerque hearing will be in-person only.

NMSU visitors can obtain free one-day parking permits through the university’s website. Accessibility accommodations can be requested by calling 575-646-3702 at least one week prior to the hearings.

The department will accept oral comments during the hearings and written comments through 5 p.m. July 31. Written comments must include signatures, including electronic or scanned signatures meeting legal standards, and can be submitted via email to comments@nmda.nmsu.edu or mailed to:

New Mexico Department of Agriculture

Office of the Director

MSC 3189, P.O. Box 30005

1050 Stewart St., Las Cruces, NM 88003-8005

