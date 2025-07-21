New Mexico families facing decade-long waits for state disability services are getting help this month through an unusual partnership between two popular local businesses and a South Valley nonprofit.

Steel Bender Brewyard and M’tucci’s Restaurants are donating 100% of proceeds from sales of Policy IPA throughout July to benefit Mandy’s Farm, an Albuquerque organization serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The “Giving: It’s Our Policy” campaign addresses a critical gap in services for the 1,795 people with developmental disabilities on New Mexico’s waiting list for state waiver services.

The campaign runs through July 31, with Policy IPA available at Steel Bender Brewyard, all four M’tucci’s locations, Teddy Roe’s speakeasy and 18 Albertsons Market/Market Street stores throughout Albuquerque and Rio Rancho.

The collaboration originated from personal experience within M’tucci’s leadership. John Haas, the company’s president and co-founder, identified Mandy’s Farm as a beneficiary four years ago when he asked Brand Manager Howie Kaibel to find an organization supporting children with special needs.

“He said he wanted to identify an org that worked with kids with special needs, particularly the Autism spectrum, because there were people in his family who were facing similar challenges,” Kaibel said.

The partnership proved fruitful beyond fundraising. Mandy’s Farm grows produce served at M’tucci’s restaurants, including Italian corn that was turned into polenta at their first collaborative fundraiser.

“The partnership worked beautifully, and the first year we grew a crop of Italian corn, which we turned into polenta at a fundraiser that winter. We’ve been collaborating ever since,” Kaibel said.

Steel Bender joined the effort naturally through its existing relationship with M’tucci’s. The breweries have collaborated on special dinners and beer pairings for several years, making the charitable partnership a logical extension of their professional relationship.

Mandy’s Farm addresses an urgent need in New Mexico’s disability services landscape. The nonprofit serves over 300 individuals with developmental disabilities in the Albuquerque metro area, all of whom live below the federal poverty line according to their federal tax filings.

The organization was founded in 2000 by Ruthie and David Robbins, parents of daughter Amanda (“Mandy”), who has autism. Located on four acres in Albuquerque’s South Valley, Mandy’s Farm provides residential services, employment support, and day programs for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“We empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to create fulfilling lives through supportive and accessible housing, meaningful employment, and valued community connections,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

Policy IPA, described as a juicy IPA with flavors of sweet candied orange, grapefruit, pineapple and stone fruit, will be available in four-packs at retail locations and on draft at participating restaurants and bars. According to the Albuquerque Journal, the beer has been “re-imagined as a juicy IPA” specifically for this campaign.

Special events included a July 1 launch at Steel Bender’s location near the intersection of Market Street and Rust, and a live remote broadcast with 100.3 The Peak on July 19 at Bar Roma during Nob Hill Summerfest.

Campaign organizers encourage supporters to purchase Policy IPA throughout July, with all participating locations contributing to the month-long fundraising effort for Mandy’s Farm’s programs serving New Mexico families.

For more information about Mandy’s Farm, visit mandysfarm.org. Steel Bender Brewyard is located at 8305 2nd St. NW in Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. M’tucci’s restaurant locations can be found at mtuccis.com.

About the author

Kevin Hendricks, nm.news Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.