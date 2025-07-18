Albuquerque’s historic Nob Hill will transform into a mile-long street party Saturday night as Route 66 Summerfest returns with Grammy-winning headliner Ozomatli and dozens of local acts.

The free festival, running from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday along Central Avenue between Girard Blvd. and Washington, kicks off Albuquerque’s two-year celebration of Route 66’s upcoming centennial. The Mother Road was established Nov. 11, 1926, making 2026 the official 100th anniversary.

The event will close Central Avenue from midnight Friday until 3 a.m. Sunday, affecting commuters and transit routes throughout the metro area. ABQ RIDE bus routes will be detoured and the city advises checking the ABQ Transit website for route changes.

Four stages will showcase the diversity of Albuquerque’s music scene, from New Mexican country-rock band Str8 Shot to reggae group Reviva and blues-rock outfit The Asteroids. Los Angeles-based Ozomatli, celebrating their 30th anniversary, will headline the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m.

Since forming in 1995, Ozomatli has built a reputation blending Latin, hip-hop, funk, reggae and global influences. The six-piece band has earned two Grammy Awards and served as official U.S. State Department Cultural Ambassadors, touring internationally to share their multicultural sound.

The festival directly benefits dozens of local vendors and food trucks, from Burque Eats to El Taco Loco, while nearby Nob Hill restaurants and shops expect increased foot traffic.

Local artisans will sell handmade goods ranging from jewelry and candles to home décor at “The Shops at Albuquerque Summerfest.” The city’s Parks & Recreation Department will provide a 25-foot climbing wall and inflatable obstacles for families.

The event marks the beginning of Albuquerque’s extended Route 66 celebration, which received a $10,000 grant from the New Mexico Tourism Department. The city’s Department of Arts & Culture is organizing events through December 2026, including partnerships with Meow Wolf and large-scale mural installations along Central Avenue.

Route 66 Summerfest will return in July 2026 for the official centennial celebration.

Event Details

When: Saturday, July 19, 2025, 5-10 p.m.

Where: Central Avenue between Girard Boulevard and Washington Street, Nob Hill

Cost: Free to the public

Parking: Free Park & Ride service available from Lomas Boulevard and University Boulevard lot, with shuttles to UNM’s Johnson Field. Last shuttle at 10:30 p.m.

Pets: Welcome on leashes

Weather: Rain or shine eventFor more information, visit cabq.gov.

