New Mexico Pinon Coffee, the state’s largest coffee roaster, has voluntarily recalled 154 units of its Dark Pinon Single Serve 10-count coffee pods after a manufacturing defect could allow ink to contaminate the coffee during brewing.

The recall affects products with lot code 251749, UPC 812361033081, and a best-by date of May 8, 2026. The Food and Drug Administration assigned the recall a “Class III” designation on June 20, meaning the products are “not likely to cause adverse health consequences.”

The recalled coffee pods are widely available throughout New Mexico. The company’s products can be found “in almost every grocery store in New Mexico,” according to the business, making it likely that many households across the state may have purchased the affected products.

CinFranky LLC, which operates as New Mexico Pinon Coffee in Albuquerque, processes over 1 million pounds of coffee annually and has been a fixture in the state since 1994. The company is also the official coffee sponsor of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The FDA determined that a clear coat seal on the coffee pod lids was not applied consistently during production. This manufacturing defect could cause food-safe ink printing to run when exposed to the high-temperature, high-pressure water used in single-serve brewing systems like K-Cup machines.

While the FDA classified this as the lowest risk level for recalls, the contamination represents a quality control issue that prompted the voluntary recall out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the company’s recall notice.

New Mexico residents who have purchased the recalled coffee pods should:

Check their coffee supplies for the specific lot code 251749 and UPC 812361033081

Look for the best-by date of May 8, 2026

Throw away any matching products or return them to the place of purchase for a refund

Contact the manufacturer at (505) 298-1964 with questions

The company president, Matthew Bregar, can be reached at matt@nmpinoncoffee.com for additional information.

The FDA continues to monitor this enforcement action through its Enforcement Report database. CinFranky LLC is expected to complete its notification process and removal of affected product batches from retail locations.

The recall was initiated in coordination with the FDA, and no illnesses or injuries have been reported associated with the recalled products.

New Mexico Pinon Coffee officials did not respond to a request for comment.

