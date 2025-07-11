Families in the Moriarty-Edgewood School District can start preparing for the new academic year, as registration and important back-to-school events are already in motion ahead of the Aug. 4 start date.

According to district officials, returning students must register online, while new students are required to provide shot records, a birth certificate and proof of residency to complete in-person registration.

New student enrollment opened July 10 at all campuses.

The school year will begin with Jumpstart Day on Aug. 4 for students in grades 1–5, as well as incoming 6th and 9th graders. Parents are encouraged to attend on this day.

Students in grades 7–8 and 10–12 will return Aug. 5, while Pre-K and kindergarten students will begin classes on Aug. 6. For these grades, parents will be called to schedule individual assessments on Aug. 4 or 5.

Each school has set its schedule for registration, schedule pick-up and Meet Your Teacher events.

Edgewood Middle School will distribute student schedules on July 30.

Route 66 Elementary will host an open house on Aug. 11.

South Mountain and Moriarty Elementary will contact families directly with teacher assignments.

District-wide, all K–12 students will receive free meals this year through a USDA-supported program.

As for transportation, bus rosters will be posted, and families with transportation questions are encouraged to contact the district’s transportation department at felicia.lucero@mesd.us or can contact the school directly.

If you need help determining which school your child should attend, call the MESD Central Office at (505) 832-4471 or (505) 832-5807.

Online registration portals and more details are available at www.mesd.us.

About the author

Andrea Vasquez, nm.news Andrea Vasquez is a reporter covering local government and news for nm.news