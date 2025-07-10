Water managers across the middle Rio Grande Valley in New Mexico are coordinating efforts in anticipation of a dry 2025 season, which will likely cause sections of the river to run dry. This follows a trend seen in Albuquerque, where the Rio Grande dried up for the first time in 40 years in 2022.

While agencies are working collectively to mitigate impacts, each faces unique challenges and responsibilities in managing the changing river conditions.

Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District (MRGCD): This year’s below-average snowpack and the District’s inability to store native Rio Grande water have created a challenging year for farmers in the middle Rio Grande Valley. MRGCD water managers have transitioned to rotational scheduling for all divisions, with deliveries dependent on supply, demand and efficiency.

“Our focus remains on maintaining equitable irrigation deliveries throughout the District, which becomes increasingly difficult as water supplies decline. Farmers should prepare for little to no water availability during summer and fall if seasonal rainfall does not return,” said Jason Casuga, MRGCD chief engineer and CEO. “Collaboration with other water stakeholder agencies is critical to our operations and our mission.”

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority: Klarissa Peña, Chair of the Water Authority’s governing board and City Council Vice President, said that the use of surface water from the San Juan-Chama Project, delivered via the Rio Grande, is the foundation of the Water Authority’s long-term supply strategy, WATER 2120.

“When river flows are low or non-existent, the utility must turn to its groundwater reserves to meet customer demand,” Peña said. “We are fortunate to have those reserves available, but we must do all we can to save them for use in future droughts. That’s why the sight of a dry river should put all our customers on notice that conservation is just as important as ever.”

The Water Authority is urging users to conserve water this summer by following the Water by the Numbers program and watering just three days a week in July and August. Customers are also advised to observe time-of-day watering restrictions, using sprinkler irrigation only before 11 a.m. and after 7 p.m. Additionally, the Water Authority recommend installing rebate-qualified efficient sprinkler components and “smart” controllers, and shutting off sprinkler systems when it rains.

Bureau of Reclamation: At the start of irrigation season, all of Reclamation’s reservoirs along the Rio Chama and Rio Grande were holding less than 15% of their capacity, indicating very little water in storage to supplement this year’s river flow for irrigation, species benefits, municipalities and recreation. Despite several large and unexpected storms in May and June that assisted with flows in the Rio Grande, river flow is now declining.

River drying on the Rio Grande began on April 16 in parts of the river south of Socorro, New Mexico. While rainstorms have helped the Rio Grande reconnect down to Elephant Butte Reservoir several times since, approximately 20 miles south of Socorro remained dry as of the first week in July.

Additional monsoon rain could provide some relief, but it is likely to be a difficult year for farmers and all water users along the Rio Chama and Rio Grande.

“Reclamation will continue to work closely with the irrigation districts, Pueblos, states, other federal agencies, municipalities, and all other stakeholders to support coordinated water use aimed at achieving multiple benefits whenever possible as this megadrought continues,” said Albuquerque Area Office Manager Jennifer Faler. “We are committed to providing every drop of water available in the most efficient way we can.”

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service: The Fish and Wildlife Service works to conserve, protect and enhance fish, wildlife, plants and their habitats. Under the Endangered Species Act, they protect and recover imperiled species and their ecosystems. Five threatened and endangered species live in and along the Rio Grande, including the Rio Grande Silvery Minnow.

The Fish and Wildlife Service will continue to work with all partners involved to manage water shortages to minimize effects on listed species in the Middle Rio Grande. Should the Rio Grande run dry and become intermittent, the Fish and Wildlife Service will continue efforts to rescue Rio Grande Silvery Minnow from isolated pools and return them to areas where the river remains continuous.

About the author