By Connor Currier

As families grieve the loss of three lives due to devastating flash flooding, and as numerous New Mexicans are being forced to evacuate their homes and businesses, U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, along with U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernández, Melanie Stansbury, and Gabe Vasquez, are urging President Donald Trump to approve Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration.

The governor requested a federal disaster declaration to provide emergency assistance in the aftermath of the Ruidoso floods, which killed three people on Tuesday. A disaster declaration helps the state and local authorities secure federal funds for recovery and rebuilding efforts. It also authorizes more resources to assist with search-and-rescue operations, cleanup, and long-term recovery plans.

“It is imperative that the federal government provides full support needed for New Mexico communities to respond and recover,” the delegation wrote. “Anything less would leave families vulnerable and prolong the suffering of those already facing unimaginable loss.”

The full letter sent to President Trump requesting his immediate assistance:

Dear President Trump,

“We respectfully request that you take immediate action on the recent request for a major disaster declaration from the State of New Mexico in response to the severe weather system that produced unprecedented monsoonal rain statewide, causing severe thunderstorms and devastating flash flooding across multiple jurisdictions.

Yesterday and throughout the night, we watched Ruidoso leaders and staff, National Weather Service-Albuquerque staff, utility crews, first responders, medical providers, and rescue teams rally to save lives and help New Mexicans affected by the devastating flash flooding. We are immensely grateful for their heroic efforts.

The scale of this disaster demands an immediate and robust response. Lives, homes, and critical infrastructure have been upended by this devastation, and New Mexico should not have to face it alone. We urge you to act without delay and approve the State of New Mexico’s request for a major disaster declaration.

The State is requesting Public Assistance, Category A through G, including Direct Federal Assistance for Lincoln County, Chaves County, Otero County, and Valencia County, as well as Individual Assistance, including Housing Assistance, Small Business Administration Disaster Assistance, Disaster Case Management, Transitional Sheltering Assistance, Serious Needs Assistance, Crisis Counseling, Disaster Legal Services, Disaster Unemployment, and Displacement Assistance for Lincoln County and Valencia County. The State is also requesting Hazard Mitigation statewide, as facilitated by New Mexico’s Natural Disaster Hazard Mitigation Plan. We ask that you expeditiously grant the declaration and make this federal assistance available as soon as possible for the State to have all the resources they need to mitigate and recover from the devastation of this weather system.

Beginning on June 23, 2025, a weather system swept across New Mexico, producing monsoonal rain patterns and causing overwhelming damage across the state. Exacerbated by the severe to exceptional drought conditions across much of the state, as well as the number of interacting burn scars in much of the impacted area, the heavy rains and thunderstorms led to devastating flash flooding. Since this weather system started, it has impacted approximately 675 homes, with hundreds more under immediate threat of ongoing flooding in burn scars, and tragically caused at least three fatalities. Additionally, 70 distinct pieces of critical infrastructure have been damaged, including roads and bridges having been blown out by the floods and debris flow and drainage systems, water control facilities, and at least eight public buildings being destroyed or receiving severe damage. Many New Mexicans have been forced to evacuate their homes and businesses, often with livestock and pets.

It is imperative that the federal government provides full support needed for New Mexico communities to respond and recover. Anything less would leave families vulnerable and prolong the suffering of those already facing unimaginable loss.

Thank you for your consideration of this important request.”

About the author