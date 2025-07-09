A day after historic flash flooding deluged Ruidoso, killing three people and displacing many more, the National Weather Service issued another flood watch for the area.

The flood watch is in place for Ruidoso until 9 p.m.

Residents are advised that excessive runoff could lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying, flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks, and flooding could occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings are also at risk of being flooded, and storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris.

High-resolution weather models indicate that showers and thunderstorms are expected to regenerate this afternoon just west of Ruidoso. Atmospheric moisture remains sufficiently high for rain rates up to 1 inch per hour. A second round of showers and thunderstorms is also forecast to move southward over the Ruidoso area early this evening.

Forecasters warn that rapid runoff is expected to develop below recent burn scars, where the ground is already saturated from two consecutive days of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The public is urged to monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if Flash Flood Warnings are issued. For more information on flood safety, visit http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood.

About the author

Kevin Hendricks, nm.news Kevin Hendricks is a local news editor with nm.news. He is a two-decade veteran of local news as a sportswriter and assistant editor with the ABQ Journal and Rio Rancho Observer.