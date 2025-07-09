The Village of Ruidoso confirmed that three people have died as a result of the historic flash flooding that deluged the community on July 8. The victims were swept downstream by unprecedented floodwaters.

The fatalities include a male, aged 40-50, a 4-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy. All three were caught in the powerful current and carried downstream during the catastrophic event. The Rio Ruidoso swelled to a record-breaking 20 feet, five feet higher than its previous record.

“Our hearts are broken for the families who have lost their loved ones in this terrible tragedy,” said Mayor Lynn Crawford. “The entire Village of Ruidoso extends our deepest sympathy and compassion to these grieving families during this unimaginably difficult time. We are united in our sorrow and our commitment to supporting one another as we face this devastating loss together.”

The flash flooding erupted Tuesday afternoon when heavy monsoonal rains saturated burn scar areas from last year’s South Fork and Salt fires. This created dangerous conditions, leading to rapid water rise throughout the village. Emergency crews performed 50-60 swift-water rescues during the event.

The New Mexico National Guard rescued nine people during the flooding in Ruidoso and has “approximately 70 members” on site in Ruidoso, including a search and rescue team.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in our community. We lost loved ones. We lost homes. But we did not lose our spirit. We will rebuild, and we will do it together.,” said Rep. Harlan Vincent. “I’ve never been more proud of the men and women who stepped up. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and rescue teams ran toward danger without hesitation. County and village staff, emergency management, and leaders worked nonstop to protect lives. Their courage shows what real public service looks like.”

Guard members are continuing with search and rescue efforts. They are prepared to assist with debris removal, establish and man traffic control points in coordination with law enforcement personnel, and perform fatality search and recovery. The NMNG has a Black Hawk helicopter on standby to assist with search and rescue missions.

“My heart is with the families who have lost loved ones, those still missing, and the entire Ruidoso community reeling from the devastating floods that have ripped through the community. We stand with the families and community in grieving the loss of three lives, including two children tragically lost in the floods, and with all those injured, displaced, and still awaiting news of loved ones,” U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury said. “I want to thank the first responders, local officials, and friends and neighbors who are stepping up in this moment of heartbreak. We are currently on the ground in the community and working closely to support emergency response and recovery efforts.”

Stansbury traveled to Ruidoso on Wednesday to meet with local officials and families who have been impacted.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed an emergency declaration request to get federal response teams and repair resources and is planning to visit in person on Thursday.

“We’re encouraged that additional federal resources are already on the way,” Lujan Grisham said in a statement. “New Mexico is mobilizing every resource we have, but Ruidoso needs federal support to recover from this disaster.”

The flooding also dealt a heavy blow to Ruidoso Downs Racetrack. The storm caused major damage to the facility, a critical part of the region’s economy and identity.

“That track is more than a venue. It’s an integral part of our community. And just as we worked to bring it back, we will work to rebuild again,” Vincent said. “We will protect what makes Ruidoso special.”

The Village of Ruidoso is collaborating with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies as the investigation into the incident continues.

Search and rescue operations are still underway. The Ruidoso Community Center at 501 Sudderth Drive remains open as a temporary shelter for displaced residents.

The Village requests privacy for the affected families during this period of mourning. Counseling services are available through the New Mexico Crisis and Access Line at 1-855-662-7474.

Updates will be provided as information becomes available. For the latest emergency information, visit www.ruidoso-nm.gov/emergency-information or follow the Village’s official social media channels.

