A grassroots group fighting large-scale development in the East Mountains is bringing the community together Wednesday night for food, music and a show of solidarity.

The East Mountains Protection Action Coalition (EMPAC) will host a community gathering at 6:30 p.m. on July 9 at Lantern Ridge Farm, 12540 NM-14 in Sandia Park. The all-volunteer nonprofit is raising funds to cover legal costs tied to its opposition of several proposed developments in the area.

The event will feature live music, food and drinks, and the unveiling of the winning design from EMPAC’s “Welcome to Sandia Park” sign contest. EMPAC leaders said the evening is meant to be both social and strategic.

“We are excited to bring our community together for this important cause,” said Dennis Kellogg, EMPAC president. “We are thrilled to have our local political representatives join us as speakers. Their support underscores the importance of our cause, and every dollar raised will go directly towards legal costs that are crucial for protecting our environment and ensuring responsible development practices.”

State Sen. Ant Thornton, State Rep. Stefani Lord, and Bernalillo County Commissioner Eric Olivas are all scheduled to speak. Both Thornton and Lord are named appellants in an ongoing legal battle over the controversial Campbell Ranch Farming development.

Charlene Smith, an EMPAC representative, said community support has been key.

“We are incredibly grateful to our community partners at Lantern Ridge for offering their beautiful venue and providing a 10% discount coupon to donors of $50 or more,” she said. “It’s a true collaboration.”For more information, visit TheEMPAC.org.

