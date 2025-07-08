This story was originally published by Source NM

By Danielle Prokop, Source NM

New Mexico justices Tuesday morning denied Tesuque Village residents’ emergency petition in a dispute over a proposed sewage permit for a nearby resort and development.

Chief Justice David Thomson delivered the ruling from the bench after a short deliberation, saying the arguments made by residents failed to meet the bar for the high court to intervene in an emergency fashion. Thomson also allowed administrative hearings on the permit to resume. The court had previously paused them until they could hear arguments from the parties.

Earlier this year, the New Mexico Environment Department approved a draft permit for Bishop’s Lodge and a nearby development in Tesuque to discharge up to 30,000 gallons per day of treated wastewater into a new low-dose disposal field using a treatment plant installed in 2024. The current permit allows Bishop’s Lodge to discharge about 14,700 gallons per day into two disposal fields on the property.

Tensions have been building for the last year, as dozens of residents in the village of about 1,000 have opposed multiple proposals for sewage disposal by the resort. In April, attorneys for the nonprofit Protect Tesuque filed an emergency petition. In asking the high court to weigh in, Protect Tesuque claimed the state regulators’ permitting actions violated the state constitution and said the permit would threaten water quality downstream.

Both NMED and owners of Bishop’s Lodge maintain the permitting process’ validity and both have said the treated wastewater quality exceeds state and federal standards. Both argued Protect Tesuque’s claims did not meet the threshold of an emergency, needlessly interrupted the permitting process and requested a lower standard of safety requirements.

The panel of five justices asked questions of all parties during the 50-minute hearing, but appeared skeptical regarding Protect Tesuque’s stance.

For instance, justices remarked that given that no final decision has yet been made regarding the permit, residents still have avenues to appeal in the administrative process, making emergency intervention by the state Supreme Court unnecessary.

Attorney Tom Hnasko, who represented Protect Tesuque, said he doesn’t know what comes next. “We’ll have to regroup,” he told Source NM after the hearing.

Rusty Day, a board member at Protect Tesuque, said after the hearing he was “disappointed at the delay,” and said the group would seek a potential appeal in the administrative process.

“They didn’t rule on the merits, so now we need to wait, months, if not years to get a dispositive ruling on the merits,” Day said.

Leadership at Juniper Capital, which owns Bishop’s Lodge resort, issued a statement Tuesday saying they appreciated the court’s ruling.

“Bishop’s Lodge will continue using its state-of-the-art Membrane BioReactor wastewater treatment facility to fully treat effluent from the hotel and adjacent homes under the existing permit from the department,” said Chris Kaplan, the head of asset management, in a statement. “We continue to exercise good environmental stewardship and water conservation for the benefit of our guests, residents and the entire Tesuque Valley.”

State environment officials did not immediately respond to a request from Source NM on the next steps for the administrative hearings. This story will be updated as needed.

