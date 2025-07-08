The Manzano Mountain Arts Council is inviting the community to an afternoon of local talent and family fun at the Second Annual Community Talent Show and Silent Auction, set for July 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the MMAC Center.

Held at 101 E. Broadway, at the corner of US 60 and NM 55, the event will feature a mix of singing, dancing and live performances from artists across the Estancia Valley.

Featured acts include La Familia Lovato, Manzano Shirelles, Torreon Troubadour, Dancin’ in the Wind, Manzano Mountain Singers, Anthony’s Acoustic Harmony, Manzano Mountain Dulcimer and more.

Performers range from seasoned local musicians to up-and-coming young talent, reflecting the town’s creative potential.

In addition to the performances, a silent auction will showcase a wide variety of works by local artists, including paintings, photographs, ceramics, wood carvings, jewelry and more.

The auction offers attendees a chance to support the arts while taking home a unique piece of the region and uplifting local businesses and talent.

Tickets are $10, or $30 for a family pass that covers two adults and four children. Each ticket includes a raffle entry for prizes donated by local businesses. Talent show participants will receive a free guest ticket.

All proceeds from ticket sales and the auction will benefit the Cibola Arts Gallery and the Manzano Mountain Arts Council, organizations that have supported arts programming and cultural events in the Mountainair community for more than 25 years.

For more information, visit ManzanoMountainArtCouncil.org, email MMACevents@gmail.com or call (505) 847-5068.

