Families can catch a free screening of 10 Things I Hate About You under the stars Wednesday night at Balloon Fiesta Park. The event, part of the ongoing Summer of Nonviolence series, kicks off at 6:30 p.m. in the east parking lot, with the film starting at 8 p.m.

The drive-in marks the third movie night of the season and is hosted by the City of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County, in partnership with several city departments and community groups. Organizers say the event blends summer fun with community-building and aims to offer safe, engaging alternatives for young people.

The idea is to create spaces where families and youth can enjoy themselves in a positive environment, according to Albuquerque Community Safety, one of the event sponsors.

Attendees can stay in their vehicles or bring lawn chairs to sit in a designated viewing area near the screen. Audio will be available through car radios on 91.1 FM and via speakers for those outside their vehicles.

Several local food trucks will be on-site, including A+ Plus Creperie, Zia Strong, XO Fast Foods and Ordinarily Beautiful Cotton Candy. Anyone who completes a short survey will receive a food voucher for one free item from any vendor.

The Summer of Nonviolence initiative runs throughout the season and includes a variety of events aimed at keeping youth active, connected and safe. For details and a full schedule, visit the city’s Summer of Nonviolence website.

If you go:

What: Free Drive-In Movie – 10 Things I Hate About You

When: July 9; gates open at 6:30 p.m., movie starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Balloon Fiesta Park East Lot, 5000 Balloon Fiesta Pkwy NE, Albuquerque

Cost: Free, with food voucher available after completing a survey

About the author