By Abby McDonald

Sandia Casino has been renovating its bingo room to bring an updated gaming experience for all to enjoy. Thursday, the casino marked the grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a celebration that will last all weekend.

The original opening of the Sandia Bingo was 41 years ago in a tent near I-25, with Governor Equipula Chaves and Lieutenant Governor Eduardo Paisano leading the celebration. Their sons, Felix Chaves and Angelo Paisano, who have followed in their fathers’ footsteps and are now the current Governor and Lieutenant Governor, celebrated the re-opening by cutting the ribbon to continue the legacy of the modernized bingo hall.

“In a full circle moment, those two men’s sons, our current Pueblo of Sandia governor, Felix Chaves, and our current lieutenant governor, Angelo Paisano, will cut the ribbon. I just think that is just remarkable, that here we are, 41 years later.”

A significant piece of history was also on display: an original employee jacket was modeled at the event. This jacket, bearing the original Sandia Bingo logo, symbolizes the preserved heritage of the establishment.

The casino will be celebrating bingo all through this weekend with a pool party Saturday from noon-4 p.m. with a DJ and bingo beach balls. Also happening this weekend are bingo promotions where guests can win thousands of dollars of bingo play, with a finale Saturday at 9:30 p.m. with the “Bingo Mania Briefcase Bonanza” with a prize pool of $100,000.

“Bingo is what began Indian gaming in New Mexico, and the first tribe to offer it was the Pueblo of Sandia,” said Sandia Resort and Casino spokesperson Joanie Griffin.