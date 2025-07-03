By Riann Martinez, Rio Metro Regional Transit District

If you’re looking for a new way to explore central New Mexico, why not combine a scenic train ride with a bike adventure? With the New Mexico Rail Runner Express and a looping network of cycling locations in Sandoval County, it’s easier than ever to hop off the train and pedal your way to local eats, unique shops, cultural spots, and natural beauty.

We recently took our bikes on the Rail Runner and explored portions of the new Rail Runner Loop, a 29-mile network of paved and unpaved trails, streets with bike lanes, and roads that connect Bernalillo, Corrales, and Rio Rancho. Along the way, we rode between two train stations, wandered through Bernalillo’s historic downtown, and followed trails into the Rio Rancho Bosque.



Take the Train with Your Bike

Bringing your bike on the Rail Runner is simple. Designated racks are available on every train car to safely store your bike, and there’s no extra cost to bring your bicycle onboard. Standard bicycles and e-bikes are welcome!

We hopped on the train at the Sandia Pueblo Station and rode to Downtown Bernalillo, where the real adventure began. The town is just a few pedal strokes away from the station, making it an easy destination for both casual riders and seasoned cyclists.

(All photos by Michael Jiron)

Exploring the Town of Bernalillo



Once we arrived, it was just a short ride into Bernalillo’s charming downtown. Our first stop was the Range Café, an iconic local spot known for its Southwestern flavors and quirky décor. We then headed a few blocks south to Camino Real Antiques & Collectibles to explore their eclectic selection of furnishings, decor, curiosities, and more. Another notable destination along the main street is the Bernalillo Community Museum, which offers a glimpse into the town’s rich history. The town is easy to navigate and offers welcoming places to stop and explore.



Ride Between Stations

One of the most convenient bike paths in the area runs between the Downtown Bernalillo and Sandoval County / US 550 Rail Runner Stations. It’s a paved, flat trail that’s perfect for a quick ride or for extending your route. Part of the Rail Runner Loop, it connects with NM-313/Camino del Pueblo to the south and US-550 to the north.



Rio Rancho Bosque

The Rail Runner Loop includes a stretch of well-groomed unpaved trail in the Rio Rancho Bosque. We entered on Silver Creek Dr. via the Rivers Edge community. The trail is multi-use; we saw runners, walkers, people with their dogs, and other cyclists. This portion of the Loop offered the best views, with glimpses of the Rio Grande River, plenty of large cottonwood trees, and the Sandia Mountains as the backdrop.



Discover the Rail Runner Loop

The 29-mile Rail Runner Loop links Sandia Pueblo, Bernalillo, Corrales, and Rio Rancho via a mix of trails, streets, and roads with bike lanes. Sandoval County has made it easy to explore the loop with an app that shows your location, trails, and points of interest like parks, restaurants, and landmarks.



Plan Your Ride



Before heading out, we made sure to pack water, snacks, sun protection, and basic bike tools. Mornings and early evenings are great times to ride, especially in warmer months.

When using the Rail Runner make sure to plan your day around train arrivals and departures. There are three stations in the area where you can connect to the loop: Sandia Pueblo, Downtown Bernalillo, and Sandoval Co. / US 550.

For help planning your trip contact Rio Metro Customer Service at 866-795-7245.