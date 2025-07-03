Edgewood families will have the chance to get up close and personal with a friendly mix of fuzzy, feathered and four-legged animals when the Milligan Ranch Petting Zoo comes to Venus Park on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Hosted by the Edgewood Community Library as part of its Color Our World summer reading program, the free event brings a slice of ranch life to town, complete with goats, lambs, rabbits and other gentle farm animals.

The mobile petting zoo has become a community favorite in recent years, drawing dozens of excited locals to enjoy hands-on animal encounters in a relaxed outdoor setting.

The event is open to the public, and no registration is required to attend.

However, participants in the summer reading program are encouraged to sign up through Beanstack, where they can track reading progress and earn prizes throughout the summer.

Other upcoming events in the series include visits from Explora and the New Mexico Museum of Space History.

For more details, visit the Edgewood Community Library’s website at edgewood-nm.gov/library or check their official Facebook page.Mark your calendars for this fun and furry event.