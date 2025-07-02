The Office of Broadband Access and Expansion (OBAE) is alerting broadband providers to significant changes in the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program, which will redefine the application process for New Mexico’s $675 million federal grant program for broadband infrastructure.

These new guidelines, issued by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in June, require OBAE to comply with revised requirements for expanding and deploying broadband infrastructure. All 50 states and six territories are impacted and must implement the new guidance and submit their final proposals to NTIA by September 4. NTIA has committed to reviewing and approving all final broadband infrastructure proposals within 90 days of receipt.

“This change represents a significant shift in the structure and priorities of the BEAD program, but we are steadfast in our commitment to deliver positive outcomes,” said Jeff Lopez, Director of the Office of Broadband Access and Expansion. “We will continue to work with providers that serve families across New Mexico. At the end of the day, our mission is unchanged: universal connectivity for all New Mexicans.”

OBAE has been developing New Mexico’s BEAD program for the past two years per federal requirements. When NTIA issued the new requirements last month, OBAE was in the final stages of reviewing sub-grantee applications for the $675 million program. The updated guidance mandates that all states and territories conduct at least one additional grant application round for all eligible locations, regardless of their current stage in the sub-grantee selection process.

OBAE remains dedicated to collaborating with local internet providers to navigate these changes and plans to open the additional application round from July 7 to July 18.

“The BEAD program is vital to getting broadband out to underserved and unserved areas, many of which are Tribal areas. It is time to put this money to work to provide this vital service to all New Mexicans,” said Godfrey Enjady, President of the National Tribal Telecommunications Association and General Manager of the Mescalero Apache Telecom, Inc.

The restructuring means the state must rescind any preliminary and provisional selections and notify prospective awardees of the new application process. All previously submitted applications must be rescored and selected based on the new guidance, not the state’s previously approved selection criteria. Local governments, Tribal communities, nonprofits, internet service providers, cooperatives and other entities are eligible to apply for BEAD funding. Grants will be awarded in all parts of New Mexico.

The federal changes also necessitate that all states and territories revise their maps of BEAD-eligible locations. As a result of these updates, New Mexico now has approximately 40,000 unserved and underserved locations eligible for BEAD funding as the final round begins on July 7.

The NTIA’s latest Policy Notice on the BEAD program includes the following key changes: