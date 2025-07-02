Bernalillo County and its partners are once again providing free and safe rides for Independence Day weekend through the “Take a Ride on Us” program.

This initiative aims to encourage residents in Bernalillo, Sandoval and Santa Fe counties to plan ahead and avoid driving under the influence during the upcoming festivities.

From 10 a.m. on July 4 through 2 a.m. on July 7, individuals can utilize the Uber app to receive up to $10 off two trips. To access the discount, riders should open the Uber app, tap “Vouchers,” and enter the code NMUSA25.

The offer is valid for up to 2,500 rides and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. It is important to note that the discount is limited to Uber rides and does not apply to Uber Eats orders or cover driver tips.

The “Take a Ride on Us” program, created by Cumulus Media Albuquerque, is made possible through a collaborative public-private partnership. Key partners include Bernalillo County, Sandoval County, Santa Fe County, Glasheen Valles & Inderman Injury Lawyers, Sandia Resort & Casino and the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

Since its inception in 2017, the program has successfully provided over 63,000 safe rides in the Albuquerque metro area. This ongoing effort plays a crucial role in reducing impaired driving incidents and enhancing road safety during holidays and special events.

For more information about Bernalillo County’s DWI prevention program, please visit https://www.bernco.gov/behavioral-health-authority/services/dwi-prevention/dwi-prevention-program/.