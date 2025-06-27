Starting July 1, New Mexico resident veterans will be eligible for a lifetime pass granting free day-use and camping access to all New Mexico State Parks, thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this year.

House Bill 161, passed during the 2025 legislative session with bipartisan support, aims to expand recreational opportunities for veterans and honor their service by granting them unlimited access to the state’s outdoor spaces. The New Mexico State Parks Division (NMSP) partnered with the Department of Veterans’ Services (NMDVS) to rapidly roll out the benefit.

“New Mexico’s veterans have served our country with honor, and they deserve tangible support that matches their sacrifice,” Gov. Lujan Grisham said. “ This lifetime pass gives our veterans access to some of the most beautiful places in our state—places where they can find peace, connect with nature, and enjoy the outdoor recreation that makes New Mexico home. Supporting our veterans’ well-being makes all of us stronger.”

NMDVS Secretary Jamison Herrera echoed the governor’s sentiments, emphasizing the value of outdoor access for healing and recreation.

“This new benefit shows how much we appreciate our veterans,” Herrera said. “Letting them enjoy our state parks gives them a chance to relax, have fun and heal in New Mexico’s beautiful outdoors.”

Veterans interested in applying for the pass should contact the Department of Veterans’ Services at vet.benefits@dvs.nm.gov or call 1-866-433-8387 for eligibility details and application assistance.

“New Mexico’s state parks encompass some of our most scenic and valued lands,” said EMNRD Sec. Melanie A. Kenderdine. “Providing veterans the chance to enjoy our parks and campgrounds is a meaningful way to say thanks, and we look forward to honoring the lifetime veterans pass in parks.”