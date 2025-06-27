A proposed resolution, sponsored by City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn, who introduced it on behalf of Mayor Tim Keller, still needs committee approval but could allow property owners to opt in to rezone for denser or mixed-use housing as part of a broader push to address the housing shortage.

The city’s voluntary rezoning plan would let property owners switch to higher-density zoning if they want to build more housing, allowing duplexes, townhomes and small apartment buildings in single-family neighborhoods. The plan focuses on corner lots and busy streets, making room for more housing without changing the feel of existing neighborhoods.

Abq’s housing crunch

Albuquerque will need more than 56,000 new homes by 2045, according to the city’s rezoning resolution. With rents rising, vacancies shrinking, and construction lagging, housing costs keep climbing. City officials say the opt-in zoning plan aims to add housing options without forcing changes on neighborhoods.

In 2021, rents in Albuquerque jumped nearly 20%, and home prices rose more than 17% in early 2022—sharp increases compared to just 2.6% and 0.2% in 2015, according to the Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies. The city’s apartment vacancy rate also dipped below 3% in early 2022, according to Northmarq Real Estate Investment’s REIS report.

“This resolution gives property owners the choice to modify their zoning, increase types of housing options and meet community needs,” the Mayor’s Office said in a statement. “Flexibility in our housing approaches is a promising path towards reducing our housing deficit and increasing affordability in the Albuquerque market. We know Albuquerque needs about 20,000 more homes to meet demand, and the City is making steady progress by modernizing outdated zoning rules, investing in affordable housing, and offering construction incentives.”

Voluntary zoning conversions

The resolution lets the city’s Planning Department process and recommend requests, focusing on properties along busy streets and in designated redevelopment areas.

Only eligible property owners who apply and agree to participate will have their zoning updated. They must complete a participation form confirming eligibility and acknowledging that the new zoning could make existing uses nonconforming.

The city would act as the official applicant and the owners are responsible for providing documents such as surveys, site plans or easement agreements and covering costs.

If property owners don’t qualify or disagree with the outcome, they can always request a zoning change through the Integrated Development Ordinance — the city’s zoning code that regulates land use, building standards and development procedures.

According to the Planning Department, eligible properties can apply to rezone based on their current zoning and location to allow more housing options and mixed uses.

Single-family homes zoned R-1 will have several options.

Corner lots on local streets could be converted to low-density multifamily (R-ML), which would allow duplexes, townhouses, and small apartments, and increase the maximum building height from 26 to 38 feet. This would help neighborhoods keep their character while adding housing.

R-1 homes along busier collector or arterial roads — streets that move traffic from neighborhoods to major routes — could switch to mixed-use transit (MX-T), allowing apartments and businesses with buildings up to 30 feet tall. Other R-1 lots may become townhouses (R-T).

Townhouses (R-T) on busy streets could convert to mixed-use low-intensity (MX-L), focusing on townhouses and apartments but no longer allowing single-family homes or duplexes. Buildings could grow taller — up to 38 feet — to support more housing and businesses.

Low-density multifamily properties (R-ML) could also grow.

Corner lots may convert to high-density multifamily (R-MH), while properties on collector or arterial streets could switch to medium-intensity mixed-use (MX-M).

The rezoning process would also apply to Neighborhood Retail zones.

Properties zoned Neighborhood Retail Commercial (NR-C), Neighborhood Retail Business Park (NR-BP), Neighborhood Retail Light Manufacturing (NR-LM) or Neighborhood Retail General Manufacturing (NR-GM) may convert to high-intensity mixed-use (MX-H), if the change fits within an adopted redevelopment plan.

Currently, R-1 zoning covers 27% of the city’s land and 68% of its properties. It allows only single-family homes, which city officials say has contributed to exclusionary patterns and limits housing options for lower-income households. The new rezoning process is designed to loosen those restrictions and support more inclusive development.

What’s next

The resolution has been assigned to the Land Use, Planning, and Zoning Committee, which is expected to review and discuss it on August 13. The committee may recommend changes before sending it to the full City Council for a vote. If it doesn’t advance, the resolution could be delayed or sent back for revisions.

If approved, the Planning Department would launch a 90-day outreach campaign to explain the opt-in zoning process, using emails, Neighborhood Association coordination, a webpage, and ads on radio and local news. The department has allocated $50,000 from its 2026 budget to fund these efforts.

After the outreach period, property owners would have 180 days to submit complete applications. The Planning Department wouldn’t move any request forward until all supporting documents are received.

Once the application window closes, the department would have 90 days to submit qualifying zoning conversions to the Environmental Planning Commission, which would review the proposals and make a recommendation.

From there, the Planning Department would have 30 days to forward the final recommendations to the City Council, which has the final say.