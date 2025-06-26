With raving reviews and a loyal following, Took’s Comfort Food Truck has quickly become a staple in the Edgewood community.

Located in the southwest corner of the Walmart parking lot, tucked behind the old Denny’s, this culinary gem serves more than just comfort food — it delivers flavor, friendliness and a hint of whimsy.

Centrally positioned in a high-traffic area, it has become one of the busiest and most popular spots in town.

Open Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Took’s has earned its reputation not just through its food, but through the warmth of its staff and creativity of its menu.

Owners Keith and Lisa Bollinger dreamed of starting a restaurant, bringing flavor and quality food to the community they love.

“We always had a vision of opening our own restaurant together. We met in a restaurant, and our life together has always been involved with food service across the country,” said Keith Bollinger. “It just seemed a natural fit to work together in bringing quality food to people with a genuine desire to serve.”

The concept came naturally to them once they got started with hands-on work. They prioritize fun and the idea of comfort food, so the rest of the quest came easily.

“We love Tolkien’s vision of the Shire…Hobbits love to eat and really savor the time spent at a meal, so we thought Took’s would be ideal,” Keith said.

The Tolkien-inspired names for some of the dishes are a nod to fantasy fans, but the real magic lies in the flavor.

Took’s menu combines homestyle favorites with refined spins on everyday eats.

From rich, savory chicken saltimbocca and Italian grilled chicken to crisp, creamy Caesar salad, which several reviewers have praised, the variety is remarkable.

For those looking for something more indulgent, the customizable smash burgers are a standout.

Built with two beef patties on a soft brioche bun, they can be topped with everything from cheese and bacon to mushrooms, mac and cheese or green chile.

Several customers praised the burgers as “very delicious and affordable,” with smoked bleu cheese and classic American among the top picks.

“The Smash Burger has been the most popular, but the Fried Chicken and Sam’s Chicken are starting to gain momentum!” said Keith. “Right now, I would say the Sam’s Chicken is my favorite because I really like the way the Honey Mustard complements the bacon and the marinade on the chicken.”

Appetizers also stand out. The fried mushrooms with red pepper aioli are highly requested, with several reviewers calling them “must-try.”

One diner dubbed them “BOMB,” adding that the generous portion and flavor were worth the $6.59 price.

Chicken sandwiches are another standout, ranking among the truck’s top-rated offerings.

A standout option, the green chile chicken Alfredo sandwich, has wowed customers with its rich flavor.

The popular “Sam’s Chicken” sandwich has built its fan base, with patrons describing it as good in portions and “messy but very yummy.”

The owners of Took’s Comfort Food design their menu with the community in mind, balancing quality, freshness, and what’s practical for their food truck.

Their goal is to glorify God through their work by offering thoughtfully prepared dishes based on original recipes.

Keith’s passion for cooking began in childhood, inspired by his mother’s exceptional cooking and shaped by early experiences taking over the kitchen after her passing.

“My mother was an exceptional cook and I learned at an early age to appreciate good food made with loving hands. When she passed when I was very young, my Dad took over the cooking, and though he had the loving hands, he had the style of a mess sergeant (which he was at one point in WWII),” shared Keith about his childhood.

“That was the reason I started cooking, so at eight I started reading cookbooks, experimenting in the kitchen and taking over the duties of cook in the house.”

Through these values and endless inspiration, Tooks provides the best experience through high-quality and freshly prepared food that has won over the hearts—and bellies—of many.

The service at Took’s has equally been described as outstanding and super friendly and the love is mutual.

“The community has been great! The people are so nice and kind. We have been truly humbled by the response,” said Keith.

Keith and Lisa are thrilled to share the food they love and feel truly blessed to serve such welcoming and generous people.

“When we started, we were just excited to bring the food that we enjoy to others, and the community has been more than welcoming and appreciative! They have been really supportive and so helpful in getting the word out to their friends and neighbors,” said Keith. “We have met and come to know so many wonderful people. It is a delight and a blessing to serve this community.”

Guests often feel genuinely welcomed, and the owners have even gone the extra mile by personally delivering orders, “as everything is made per order.”

Although some reviewers mention occasional confusion about the hours, most are happy to overlook it thanks to the consistently great food and service.

While the future looks bright, Keith and Lisa have no rush and prefer to take things step by step.

“We are really trying to move to the will of God as best as we can. We are engaging in local events and area venues to see how best we can get out there,” said Keith.

Took’s has quickly become a local favorite by blending homestyle dishes packed with flavor and consistently warm service.

For Edgewood residents and visitors alike, Took’s Comfort Food is quickly cementing its place as a must-try stop in Edgewood’s local food scene.

Their full menu and hours of operation are available on their Toast website.