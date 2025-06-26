The New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) is currently investigating a measles outbreak at the Luna County Detention Center in Deming, where five detainees have tested positive for the highly contagious virus.

“The cases at Luna County Detention Center are a stark reminder that the measles outbreak in New Mexico is not over,” said Dr. Chad Smelser, a medical epidemiologist with NMDOH. “We urge everyone in New Mexico, especially Luna County residents, to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against measles.”

In response to the outbreak, the NMDOH is providing crucial resources to the detention center, which houses approximately 400 inmates and employs around 100 staff members. These resources include personal protection equipment, test kits and measles vaccines. The NMDOH is also actively checking the vaccination status of all inmates and staff within the facility.

According to NMDOH, measles symptoms typically manifest between seven to 21 days after exposure. These symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes, followed by a characteristic red spotted rash that usually begins on the head or face and spreads downwards across the body. People can pass measles to someone else anywhere between four days before to four days after the rash first appears.

The NMDOH advises anyone who develops measles symptoms to stay home to prevent further spread and to contact their healthcare provider or the NMDOH Helpline at 1-833-SWNURSE (1-833-796-8773) for guidance. The NMDOH Helpline can also assist individuals in locating vaccination sites for themselves and their families.

For more information about measles, the public can visit http://measles.doh.nm.gov/.