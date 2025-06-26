A fire alarm at the Albuquerque Air Route Traffic Control Center on Thursday afternoon led to a complete ground stop at the Albuquerque Sunport, affecting all flights through ABQ airspace.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the fire alarm prompted a temporary reduction in staffing at the facility. Although no fire was detected at the control center, a ground stop was issued as a precautionary measure. Air traffic controllers have since returned to the facility and the ground stop has been lifted.

Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to the fire alarm but units were canceled shortly after the first units arrived.

The ground stop caused several flights, both departing and arriving, to be canceled, delayed or diverted.

The ground stop, a traffic management initiative designed to halt departing aircraft bound for a specific location, was implemented and lifted by 2 p.m. While the Sunport did not immediately provide a reason for the stoppage, the FAA said the fire alarm at the Air Traffic Control Center was the cause.

An advisory posted by the FAA confirmed that a fire alarm or safety issue could contribute to such a ground stop, which is considered one of the most restrictive traffic management initiatives.

Sunport officials are encouraging passengers to check with their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information.