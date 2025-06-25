The state of New Mexico has mobilized various state agencies to provide crucial support to residents affected by the recent fires and floods across the state.

A new state Disaster Resource Center has been established at the Daniel Fernandez Recreation Center, located at 1103 Hwy 314, Los Lunas, 87031. The center will operate seven days a week, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., until further notice.

Residents of Valencia County affected by the Desert Willow Complex fires can access a range of services, including assistance with document replacement, SNAP and Medicaid benefits, insurance questions and claims, disaster case management and peer support.

State Disaster Case Managers are also available in person at the Grant County Business & Conference Center, 3031 US-180, Silver City, 88061. They will be on-site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until further notice, connecting residents to vital resources. Peer support workers will also be on hand to assist.

For individuals unable to visit these physical locations, the State Disaster Helpline is available at 1-833-663-4736, operating daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Further information regarding available resources can also be found online at dhsem.nm.gov/2025wildfires.