With worsening drought conditions and increased fire danger, the Edgewood Town Commission has enacted a temporary ban on certain fireworks just days ahead of the Fourth of July.

During its most recent meeting, the commission approved Resolution 2025-029 (pages 73 & 74), declaring extreme or severe drought within the town and restricting the sale and use of specific fireworks for 30 days.

The resolution passed by a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Stephen Murillo opposing.

What’s Banned

The following fireworks are now prohibited within town limits:

Missile-type rockets



Stick-type rockets



Aerial spinners



Helicopters



Ground audible devices (e.g., firecrackers)



All fireworks in wildland areas



Display-grade fireworks, unless part of a town-sponsored event



These restrictions follow consultation with the State Forester and are authorized under state law.

What’s Allowed

Low-risk fireworks such as sparklers and ground fountains are still permitted, but only in paved or barren areas with a readily available water source nearby.

Town officials are encouraging residents to attend the Venus Park official public fireworks event, which remains scheduled and is exempt from the ban.

Safety protocols include on-site water access, safe viewing distances and a rule that cancels the show if wind speeds exceed 15 mph.

Although the resolution was approved during a period of heavy rainfall, Mayor Kenneth Brennan emphasized that a few rainy days won’t reverse long-term drought conditions.

He noted growing public concern over fireworks, especially their effects on animals and individuals sensitive to loud noise.

Commissioner Mike Rariden supported the ban, citing past fires caused by fireworks during dry seasons and the need to protect property and lives.

Town Liaison Linda Burke clarified that the resolution primarily targets large, aerial fireworks and includes an exemption for the town’s display to preserve tradition while ensuring safety.

Commissioner Murillo opposed the resolution, arguing that it undermines both civic pride and the town’s long-standing Independence Day traditions.

He referenced John Adams’ 1776 letter describing Independence Day celebrations filled with “illuminations”—an 18th-century term for fireworks.

Murillo argued that the restriction could prompt residents to move to neighboring counties, such as Torrance County, where fireworks remain legal, thereby complicating emergency response and reducing oversight.

He also said property owners should be trusted to manage fire risks and that residents concerned about their pets have options like medication or heavy blankets.

The ban will remain in effect for 30 days but may be extended if drought conditions persist. The Commission may also modify or rescind the resolution following an emergency hearing if conditions improve.

For more information, contact the Edgewood Town Office or visit edgewood-nm.gov.