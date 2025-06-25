The public will have the chance to weigh in on Edgewood’s cell tower ordinance this month.

This ordinance provides a framework for where and how cell towers can be built within the town limits and also details how companies must maintain these structures.

The Edgewood Town Commission will host a public hearing on the ordinance at 6 p.m. July 8 during the regular commission meeting.

The current ordinance was passed in 2024 and includes guidance on aesthetics, setbacks and public notice requirements.

While it is a relatively new ordinance, town officials say it needs a few changes.

“We have a few items we need to update for the ordinance,” Town Manager Nina McCracken said.

People who have concerns about cell towers in Edgewood are encouraged to attend the public hearing. The meeting will also be streamed live on the commission’s YouTube channel.

